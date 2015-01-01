Abstract

Elucidating the influence of microsystem and exosystem factors on development is an important goal of developmental psychopathology. This study examined the effects of maltreatment and neighborhood risk on child-caregiver attachment. Maltreatment records, neighborhood risk indices, and Strange Situation data were collected from a diverse sample of 170 four-year-old children and their caregivers. Relative contributions of maltreatment, neighborhood risk, and their interaction on attachment insecurity and disorganization were explored via latent moderation. Maltreated children demonstrated higher rates of insecure attachment, but not attachment disorganization, independent of neighborhood risk. Controlling for maltreatment, preliminary results suggested no effects of neighborhood risk on attachment.



FINDINGS support prior research that has identified maltreatment as a salient risk to the formation of secure attachment relationships. However, results add heterogeneity to the limited research investigating effects of neighborhood on attachment. Overall, this study highlights the importance of examining multilevel ecological risk in relation to attachment relationship development.

Language: en