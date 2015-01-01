|
Citation
|
Biagio LD, Devakumar D, Falcão de Carvalho L, Pinheiro de Castro N, López RVM, Luzia LA, Pizzi Argentato P, Rondó PHC. BJPsych Bull 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38757198
|
Abstract
|
AIMS AND METHOD: This cross-sectional study, carried out from 2021 to 2022, investigated the factors associated with domestic violence in 400 Brazilian pregnant women during the COVID-19 pandemic. Violence was assessed with the World Health Organization's Violence Against Women questionnaire and the Abuse Assessment Screen. Demographic, socioeconomic, obstetric, lifestyle and mental health data were collected.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19; Domestic violence; mental health; pandemic; pregnant women