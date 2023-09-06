|
Citation
Lin E, Malhas M, Bratsalis E, Thomson K, Hargreaves F, Donner K, Baig H, Boateng R, Swain R, Benadict MB, Busch L. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2024; 24(1): e639.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38760754
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Violence in the healthcare workplace has been a global concern for over two decades, with a high prevalence of violence towards healthcare workers reported. Workplace violence has become a healthcare quality indicator and embedded in quality improvement initiatives of many healthcare organizations. The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), Canada's largest mental health hospital, provides all clinical staff with mandated staff safety training for self-protection and team-control skills. These skills are to be used as a last resort when a patient is at imminent risk of harm to self or others. The purpose of this study is to compare the effectiveness of two training methods of this mandated staff safety training for workplace violence in a large psychiatric hospital setting.
Language: en
Keywords
*Health Personnel/education; Adult; Behavioural skills training; Canada; Clinical Competence; Female; Hospitals, Psychiatric; Humans; Inservice Training; Male; Mental Health Services; Middle Aged; Performance and competency-based staff training; Violence prevention; Workplace violence; Workplace Violence/prevention & control