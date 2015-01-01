|
BACKGROUND: Psychiatric patients are susceptible to adverse mental health outcome during COVID-19 pandemic, but its associated factors are understudied. This observational cross-sectional study aimed to comprehensively examine prevalence and correlates of psychological distress, in terms of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic-stress-disorder (PTSD)-like symptoms, among Chinese adult psychiatric outpatients amidst the peak of fifth COVID-19 wave in Hong-Kong.
*Anxiety/psychology/epidemiology; *COVID-19/psychology/epidemiology; *Depression/epidemiology/psychology; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/epidemiology/psychology; Adaptation, Psychological; Adult; Anxiety; COVID-19; Cross-Sectional Studies; Depression; East Asian People; Female; Hong Kong/epidemiology; Humans; Male; Mental disorders; Mental Disorders/epidemiology/psychology; Middle Aged; Post-traumatic stress disorder; Prevalence; Psychiatric patients; Psychological Distress; Resilience, Psychological; SARS-CoV-2