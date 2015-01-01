Abstract

BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic had and still have a major impact on adolescent mental health and consequently on suicidal behavior. However, few studies have investigated whether the pandemic has changed the patterns and the triggers of suicidality peaks in adolescents, e.g., seasonal patterns or family conflicts. We hypothesized that the pandemic modified suicidality rates: an increment of suicide attempts would be observed in the first semester of the academic year during COVID-19 pandemic compared to the same period of previous academic year; and the precipitating factors would be more related to social stressors during the pandemic school year.



METHODS: A retrospective cross-sectional study was conducted to assess the precipitating factors, also including school-related factors and cognitive skills, of adolescent suicide attempters occurred in the first and second semesters of the year before the pandemic lockdown (study periods 1 and 2) and the year after (study periods 3 and 4).



RESULTS: The sample consisted of 85 adolescents aged between 12 and 17 recruited consecutively from March 2019 to March 2021 at emergency ward because of suicide attempt. Forty-eight adolescents (55.3% of the sample) were attended before the lockdown (pre-pandemic group) and 38 (44.7%) the year after. The results showed a higher proportion of female suicide attempters in period 4 (Sept 2020-Feb 2021) respect to period 3 (Mar 2020-Aug 2020), i.e., pandemic semesters compared with the increment observed between period 2 and 1 (prepandemic semesters; Fisher's exact test = 4.73; p = 0.026). The multinomial regression models showed a significant effect in the frequency of adolescents who attempted suicide (ratio χ(2) = 15.19, p = 0.019), accounted by the differences between period 4 (Sept 2020-Feb 2021) and period 1 (Mar 2019-Aug 2019), with depressive symptoms being a significant contributing factor (Exp(b) = 0.93; p = 0.04). Additionally, social triggers and age were found to be significant risk factors for suicide attempts in the first semester of the pandemic academic year (period 4) compared to the same semester of the pre-pandemic year (period 2; Exp(b) = 0.16, p = 0.01, and Exp(b) = 1.88, p = 0.006, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: During the pandemic, the decrement between first and second semester of the number of females attempting suicide was more pronounced than in the prepandemic school year -though this findings lacked statistical power due to very limited sample size-. Change in the frequency of adolescent attempting suicide in the different school periods was associated with greater severity of depressive symptoms. Social relations in back-to-school after the lockdown were also associated with the number of adolescents attempting suicide.

