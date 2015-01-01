|
Citation
|
Gracia-Liso R, Portella MJ, Pujals-Altés E, Puntí-Vidal J, Llorens M, Pàmias M, Jiménez MF, Aguirrezabala IM, Palao DJ. BMC Psychiatry 2024; 24(1): e373.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38760731
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic had and still have a major impact on adolescent mental health and consequently on suicidal behavior. However, few studies have investigated whether the pandemic has changed the patterns and the triggers of suicidality peaks in adolescents, e.g., seasonal patterns or family conflicts. We hypothesized that the pandemic modified suicidality rates: an increment of suicide attempts would be observed in the first semester of the academic year during COVID-19 pandemic compared to the same period of previous academic year; and the precipitating factors would be more related to social stressors during the pandemic school year.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*COVID-19/psychology/epidemiology; *Schools; *Suicide, Attempted/statistics & numerical data/psychology; Adolescent; Adolescent Behavior/psychology; Adolescent suicide; Child; COVID-19; Cross-Sectional Studies; Female; Humans; Male; Pandemics; Retrospective Studies; Risk Factors; SARS-CoV-2; Seasonality of suicide; Students/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Suicide attempt; Triggers of suicide