Schnell PM, Zhao R, Schoenbeck S, Niles K, MacEwan SR, Fried M, Childerhose JE. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1336.
38760681
BACKGROUND: Public libraries in the United States have experienced increases in opioid-related substance use in their communities and on their premises. This includes fatal and non-fatal overdose events. Some libraries have adopted response measures in their branches to deter substance use or prevent overdose. A small number of libraries around the nation have decided to stock the opioid antagonist naloxone (Narcan) for staff to administer to patrons who experience overdose. This response measure has generated extensive media attention. Although Ohio ranks fourth in age-adjusted drug mortality rate in the United States, there has been no investigation of whether Ohio libraries are observing opioid-related transactions, consumption, and/or overdose events, or which measures they have adopted in response to these activities. We conducted a multimethod survey with Ohio public library directors to identify the response measures they have adopted. We present descriptive findings from the quantitative and qualitative items in our survey.
*Naloxone/therapeutic use; *Opioid-Related Disorders; Adult; Bioethics; Cross-Sectional Studies; Drug Overdose/prevention & control; Female; Harm reduction; Humans; Libraries; Male; Mixed-methods public health; Naloxone; Narcotic Antagonists/therapeutic use; Ohio; Opioid epidemic; Public libraries; Surveys and Questionnaires