Abstract

Athletes interpret dynamic visual scenes quickly and accurately during physical exertion. It is important to understand how increased exertion may impact vision and cognition following sport-related concussion (SRC).



PURPOSE To examine the effect of a treadmill running research protocol on the assessment of dynamic visual acuity (DVA) and balance for athletes with and without recent history of SRC.



METHODS Varsity athletes following recent SRC (CONC=12) were compared to athletes without SRC (ATHLETE=19). The DVA task presented a Tumbling 'E' target in four possible orientations during random walk (RW) or horizontal (H) motion at a speed of 30°/s. Participants performed DVA trials standing on a force plate (1000Hz) at four time points: 1) pre-exercise (PRE-EX), 2) immediately (POST1), 3) 10-minutes (POST10), and 4) 20-minutes post- exercise (POST20). Performance was calculated as a change in DVA score from PRE-EX and median response time (RT, ms). Balance control was analyzed using the root mean square of centre of pressure displacement (dCOP).



RESULTS Both groups maintained DVA scores for both motion types and exhibited immediate exercise-induced benefits on RT. Both groups had similar change in balance control strategy following treadmill exercise.



CONCLUSION Both groups elicited similar exercise-induced benefits on DVA following exercise. A repeated measures assessment following vigorous exercise may provide meaningful insights about visual and neurocognitive functions for athletes returning to sport following concussion.

