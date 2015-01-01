Abstract

PURPOSE: The Rotterdam Scoring System (RSS) attempts to prognosticate early mortality and early functional outcome in patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI) based on non-contrast head computed tomography (CT) imaging findings. The purpose of this study was to identify the relationship between RSS scores and long-term outcomes in patients with severe TBI.



METHODS: Consecutively treated patients with severe TBI enrolled between 2008 and 2011, in the prospective, observational, Brain Trauma Research Center database were included. The Glasgow Outcome Scale (GOS) was used to measure long-term functional outcomes at three, six, 12, and 24 months. GOS scores were categorized into favorable (GOS = 4-5) and unfavorable (GOS = 1-3) outcomes. RSS scores were calculated at the time of image acquisition.



RESULTS: Of the 89 patients included, 74 (83.4%) were male, 81 (91.0%) were Caucasian, and the mean age of the cohort was 41.9 ± 18.5 years old. Patients with an RSS score of 3 and lower were more likely to have a favorable outcome with increased survival rates than patients with RSS scores greater than 3.



CONCLUSIONS: The RSS score determined on the head CT scan acquired at admission in a cohort of patients with severe TBI correlated with long-term survival and functional outcomes up to two years following injury.

Language: en