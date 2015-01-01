|
Agarwal N, Anand SK, Nwachuku EL, Wilkins TE, Algattas H, Prem Kumar R, Deng H, Chang YF, Puccio A, Okonkwo DO. Br. J. Neurosurg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38757813
PURPOSE: The Rotterdam Scoring System (RSS) attempts to prognosticate early mortality and early functional outcome in patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI) based on non-contrast head computed tomography (CT) imaging findings. The purpose of this study was to identify the relationship between RSS scores and long-term outcomes in patients with severe TBI.
Language: en
Functional outcomes; Glasgow Outcome Scale; head injury; Rotterdam Scoring