Citation
Hobin E, Schwartz N, Poon T, Hammond D. Can. J. Public Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Canadian Public Health Association)
DOI
PMID
38760617
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The Cannabis Policy Study in the Territories (CPST) is an annual repeat cross-sectional study aiming to evaluate the impacts of cannabis legalization in the Canadian territories (Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut), where there is a paucity of data on cannabis use. This current study's objective was to describe the 2022 CPST, including methods, population prevalence estimates of cannabis use, and legal cannabis sources and perceptions in the territories.
Keywords
Cannabis legalization; Legal sourcing; Northern populations; Perceptions; Prevalence; Priority populations; Product type