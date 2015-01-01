Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The Cannabis Policy Study in the Territories (CPST) is an annual repeat cross-sectional study aiming to evaluate the impacts of cannabis legalization in the Canadian territories (Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut), where there is a paucity of data on cannabis use. This current study's objective was to describe the 2022 CPST, including methods, population prevalence estimates of cannabis use, and legal cannabis sources and perceptions in the territories.



METHODS: The 2022 CPST includes 2462 respondents (aged 16 +) residing in the territories who either use or do not use cannabis. Respondents were recruited through mail-push-to-web invitations sent via licensed mailing lists, sampling from a near census of households in the territories. Population-weighted indicators of cannabis use are described.



RESULTS: Past 12-month cannabis use was self-reported by 46.1%, and 21.8% self-reported daily/almost daily use. The most commonly used product types among past 12-month consumers were dried flower (73.4%), edibles (59.0%), and vape oils (35.7%). On average, 74.8% of cannabis products used in the past 12 months were from legal sources, though legal sourcing varied by product type (54.4‒92.2%). Cannabis consumers reported favourable perceptions of legal compared to illegal cannabis products regarding quality, convenience, and safety, but a lesser extent for price.



CONCLUSION: Cannabis use is highly prevalent in the territories, particularly daily/almost daily use, and legal market penetration is high despite region remoteness. Following cannabis legalization, monitoring cannabis use prevalence and patterns in remote regions is important for informing the development of harm reduction and prevention initiatives that consider the unique needs of these regions.

