Abstract

BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) presents an increasingly prevalent problem for young people; however, there remains a scarce evidence base for effective, scalable treatments for adolescents. This study aimed to assess the feasibility and acceptability of a brief, cognitive analytic therapy (CAT)-informed intervention for young people who engage in NSSI (CATCH-Y).



METHODS: A case series design recruited 13 young people who met the inclusion and exclusion criteria to participate in the five-session intervention. Eligible participants were aged 13-17 years (M = 15.15, SD = 1.28) and had engaged in NSSI at least once in the previous 6 months. Feasibility and acceptability were measured via recruitment, retention, qualitative feedback and missing data. The secondary outcome measures of personal recovery and motivation were administered pre- and post-assessment, with measures of depressive symptoms and urges to self-injure.



RESULTS: The intervention was found to be largely feasible and acceptable with high rates of recruitment, retention and pre-/post-assessment data completeness. Measures showed preliminary support for positive change in rates of NSSI, urges to self-harm, low mood and personal recovery, although results were mixed. Completion rates for remote assessments were low.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings of this study support further evaluation of the CATCH-Y intervention on a larger scale. In-person assessments may be preferable to remote to ensure good completion rates.

