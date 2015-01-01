SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Haw R, Marsden M, Hartley S, Turpin C, Taylor PJ. Clin. Psychol. Psychother. 2024; 31(3): e2976.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/cpp.2976

PMID

38757462

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) presents an increasingly prevalent problem for young people; however, there remains a scarce evidence base for effective, scalable treatments for adolescents. This study aimed to assess the feasibility and acceptability of a brief, cognitive analytic therapy (CAT)-informed intervention for young people who engage in NSSI (CATCH-Y).

METHODS: A case series design recruited 13 young people who met the inclusion and exclusion criteria to participate in the five-session intervention. Eligible participants were aged 13-17 years (M = 15.15, SD = 1.28) and had engaged in NSSI at least once in the previous 6 months. Feasibility and acceptability were measured via recruitment, retention, qualitative feedback and missing data. The secondary outcome measures of personal recovery and motivation were administered pre- and post-assessment, with measures of depressive symptoms and urges to self-injure.

RESULTS: The intervention was found to be largely feasible and acceptable with high rates of recruitment, retention and pre-/post-assessment data completeness. Measures showed preliminary support for positive change in rates of NSSI, urges to self-harm, low mood and personal recovery, although results were mixed. Completion rates for remote assessments were low.

CONCLUSIONS: The findings of this study support further evaluation of the CATCH-Y intervention on a larger scale. In-person assessments may be preferable to remote to ensure good completion rates.


Language: en

Keywords

*Cognitive Behavioral Therapy/methods; *Self-Injurious Behavior/psychology/therapy; Adolescent; adolescents; brief intervention; cognitive analytic therapy; Feasibility Studies; Female; Humans; Male; non‐suicidal self‐injury; Psychotherapy, Brief/methods; self‐harm; Treatment Outcome

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print