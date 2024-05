Abstract

BACKGROUND: Substance use disorders (SUDs) present substantial challenges for family members living with or supporting relatives with SUDs. This review explores existing literature on family members' experiences with relatives with SUDs and their support needs.



METHOD: An integrative review was conducted by searching literature in the Cumulative Index of Nursing and Allied Health, PubMed, PsycINFO, ProQuest, and Scopus databases.



RESULTS: Five themes were generated based on analysis of 26 empirical studies: (a) family members' and caregivers' experiences of SUDs; (b) impact of SUDs-related aggressive/violent behaviors on families; (c) dilemmas faced by family members; (d) culture and family stigma related to SUDs; and (e) factors contributing to SUDs, challenges, and support needs. The review highlighted barriers to seeking support due to stigma and guilt, underscoring the need for structured support programs.



CONCLUSIONS: This review sheds light on the challenges faced by family members with relatives suffering from SUDs and emphasizes the crucial need for structured support programs. The findings provide insights for developing initiatives to address the social and trauma-induced needs of family members and to establish support resources for them.

