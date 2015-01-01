|
Larionow P, Mudło-Głagolska K. Curr. Issues Personal. Psychol. 2024; 12(1): 60-72.
(Copyright © 2024, Institute of Psychology, University of Gdansk, Publisher Termedia Publishing)
38756198
BACKGROUND: The Perth Emotional Reactivity Scale - Short Form (PERS-S) is an 18-item self-report questionnaire that assesses emotional reactivity. The PERS-S measures activation, intensity, and duration of negative and positive emotions. The study aims to validate the Polish version of the PERS-S. PARTICIPANTS AND PROCEDURE: The study was performed on a sample of 675 people aged 18-80 (M = 28.88, SD = 13.17, 56.15% female). The factor structure and measurement invariance across gender, age and educational categories were verified with confirmatory factor analysis. Convergent and divergent validity were assessed based on the relationship between the PERS-S scale and the Emotional Reactivity scale taken from the Formal Characteristics of Behaviour-Temperament Inventory, the Emotion Regulation Questionnaire, the Perceived Stress Scale, the Warwick-Edinburgh Mental Wellbeing Scale and the Subjective Vitality Scale.
Language: en
affective style; emotion; emotional reactivity; Perth Emotional Reactivity Scale-Short Form; psychometric properties