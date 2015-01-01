SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Rogoza R, Blasco-Belled A, Rogoza M, Alsinet C. Curr. Issues Personal. Psychol. 2024; 12(1): 73-77.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Institute of Psychology, University of Gdansk, Publisher Termedia Publishing)

DOI

10.5114/cipp/171609

PMID

38756199

PMCID

PMC11094459

Abstract

BACKGROUND: The general factor of personality is defined as a blend of socially desirable attributes of basic personality traits. It is related to a variety of socially desirable qualities, including emotional well-being. However, its relationship with psychological and social well-being has been underexplored.

PARTICIPANTS AND PROCEDURE: Across three studies (N = 556, N = 448, N = 3,294) from three different countries (Poland, Spain, and USA), we show that the general factor of personality is highly related to a general factor of well-being and to its specific dimensions.

RESULTS: Results from Study 1 confirmed this association using a basic measure of well-being (i.e., the Mental Health Continuum), results from Study 2 confirmed this association using six specific measures of well-being, while results from Study 3 reproduced a congruent result using a large-scale community sample.

CONCLUSIONS: Our findings align with the existing literature stressing the positive link between the general factor of personality and aspects of well-being.


Language: en

Keywords

general factor of personality; personality; well-being

