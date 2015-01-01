Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Cannabis currently stands as the most prevalent illicit substance used by adolescents in France. Its use is associated with an elevated risk of developing psychiatric disorder, affecting neuro-cognitive development, or leading to psycho-social challenges in the long run. Cognitive-behavioral therapies (CBT) have emerged as a preferred approach for treating cannabis use disorders (CUD) in adults.



METHODS: This review is grounded in a systematic search of the PubMed scientific database for randomized controlled trials focusing on CBT treatment for adolescents (12-18 years old) with CUD.



RESULTS: Nine studies met the inclusion criteria. Currently, several variants of CBT-based treatments are available for adolescents, differing in duration based on the intended objectives (ranging from 3 to 24 weeks). These CBT therapies are often complemented by motivational interviewing or family therapy. Only two studies draw comparisons between CBT and alternative therapeutic approaches.



DISCUSSION: The current scientific literature in this field is limited, and the study designs display heterogeneity. However, abbreviated treatment courses appear to have value, especially within the adolescent population. These courses offer treatment advantages and may enhance treatment adherence among these young patients, who may face challenges in maintaining consistent follow-up. Additionally, involving parents in psychotherapeutic care seems to have a positive impact.



CONCLUSION: CBT in adolescents with CUD appears to be a promising approach to assist with maintaining abstinence and managing emotions. However, given the diverse study designs found in the literature, conducting research with standardized treatments on larger patient cohorts would be valuable.

