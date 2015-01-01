SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mauries S, Dufayet G, Lengereau A, Lejoyeux M, Geoffroy PA, Dupong I. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2024; 260: e111321.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.drugalcdep.2024.111321

PMID

38759505

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Cannabis currently stands as the most prevalent illicit substance used by adolescents in France. Its use is associated with an elevated risk of developing psychiatric disorder, affecting neuro-cognitive development, or leading to psycho-social challenges in the long run. Cognitive-behavioral therapies (CBT) have emerged as a preferred approach for treating cannabis use disorders (CUD) in adults.

METHODS: This review is grounded in a systematic search of the PubMed scientific database for randomized controlled trials focusing on CBT treatment for adolescents (12-18 years old) with CUD.

RESULTS: Nine studies met the inclusion criteria. Currently, several variants of CBT-based treatments are available for adolescents, differing in duration based on the intended objectives (ranging from 3 to 24 weeks). These CBT therapies are often complemented by motivational interviewing or family therapy. Only two studies draw comparisons between CBT and alternative therapeutic approaches.

DISCUSSION: The current scientific literature in this field is limited, and the study designs display heterogeneity. However, abbreviated treatment courses appear to have value, especially within the adolescent population. These courses offer treatment advantages and may enhance treatment adherence among these young patients, who may face challenges in maintaining consistent follow-up. Additionally, involving parents in psychotherapeutic care seems to have a positive impact.

CONCLUSION: CBT in adolescents with CUD appears to be a promising approach to assist with maintaining abstinence and managing emotions. However, given the diverse study designs found in the literature, conducting research with standardized treatments on larger patient cohorts would be valuable.


Language: en

Keywords

Addictive behaviors; Adolescent; Cannabis; Cognitive-behavioral therapy; Marijuana

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print