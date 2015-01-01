CONTACT US: Contact info
Seltenrich N. Environ. Health Perspect. 2024; 132(5): e54002.
Regulating chemicals by class based on chemical similarities may help reduce risk of regrettable substitutions while enhancing health protection. A new Commentary summarizes OFR toxicity and exposure research to inform this effort.
*Flame Retardants/toxicity; Environmental Exposure; Humans; Hydrocarbons, Halogenated/toxicity; United States; United States Environmental Protection Agency