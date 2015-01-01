SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jackson DB, Testa A, Fix RL, Semenza DC, Nagata JM, Ganson KT. Fam. Community Health 2024; 47(3): 202-208.

(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/FCH.0000000000000408

38758023

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this research is to investigate associations between police contact, non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI), and suicidal ideation (SI) among a national sample of Canadian adolescents and young adults (ages 16-30).

METHODS: Data used in this study were obtained from the Canadian Study of Adolescent Health Behaviors (N = 940), a national survey of Canadians ages 16-30.

RESULTS: Police contact was associated with higher odds of NSSI (OR = 1.98, 95% CI = 1.37, 2.86). Those who reported police contact with intrusion (OR = 2.39, 95% CI = 1.49, 3.38) and police contact with harassment (OR = 3.98, 95% CI = 2.30, 6.88) had higher odds of NSSI relative to respondents with no contact. Finally, any police contact was associated with higher odds of SI (OR = 1.56, 95% CI = 1.04, 2.34) and respondents experiencing police stops with harassment had higher odds of SI compared to those who had never been stopped (OR = 2.48, 95% CI = 1.45, 4.24).

CONCLUSIONS: Distressing police contact heightens the risk of NSSI and SI among young people. Rigorous evaluation of trauma-informed, developmentally appropriate strategies for identifying and intervening on NSSI and SI following adverse police encounters should be prioritized.


*Police/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Self-Injurious Behavior/epidemiology/psychology; *Suicidal Ideation; Adolescent; Adult; Canada/epidemiology; Female; Humans; Male; Risk Factors; Young Adult

