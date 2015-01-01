|
Jackson DB, Testa A, Fix RL, Semenza DC, Nagata JM, Ganson KT. Fam. Community Health 2024; 47(3): 202-208.
(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
38758023
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this research is to investigate associations between police contact, non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI), and suicidal ideation (SI) among a national sample of Canadian adolescents and young adults (ages 16-30).
Language: en
*Police/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Self-Injurious Behavior/epidemiology/psychology; *Suicidal Ideation; Adolescent; Adult; Canada/epidemiology; Female; Humans; Male; Risk Factors; Young Adult