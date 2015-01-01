|
Krishnamurthy S, Chait JS, Reddy MN, Galli LD, Skelton JA. Fam. Community Health 2024; 47(3): 219-230.
(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
38758024
BACKGROUND: Undernutrition is related to numerous childhood outcomes. However, little research has investigated the relationship between food insecurity and family dynamics. This systematic review seeks to validate the evidence for a relationship between these 2 factors.
Language: en
*Family Relations/psychology; *Food Insecurity; Child; Family Characteristics; Humans