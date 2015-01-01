Abstract

Suicide by ligature strangulation/hanging inside vehicles is uncommon, and only few cases have been reported in the literature. This study aimed to conduct a comprehensive review of reported cases of suicide by ligature strangulation/hanging inside vehicles, analyzing the features of the death scene, of the ligature and furrow, autopsy findings, and causes of death. The comprehensive review was performed following the PRISMA guidelines by using the most common scientific databases. According to inclusion criteria, a total of 20 cases of vehicle-assisted strangulation/hanging were reviewed: 13 cases were assessed as ligature strangulation resulting in 7 complete decapitations and 7 other cases as hanging. All victims were young or adult males, except for one 48-year-old female. Death was assessed as suicide in all cases, except for a possible accidental autoerotic death. In 8 cases, a history of depression or other psychiatric disorders was reported. Toxicological analysis were positive in 7 cases. Hard ligature materials (nylon, steel, plastic, hemp ropes) were used in most cases, but only 13 cases had a well-demarcated furrow. In 2 cases, no internal findings of asphyxia were found. An additional case of ligature strangulation inside a motor vehicle off is also presented, where no autopsy findings of asphyxia were observed, except for a broad pale furrow and monolateral conjunctival petechiae. This study highlights the challenges in classifying suicidal hanging and ligature strangulation in motor vehicles.

Language: en