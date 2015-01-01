Abstract

In the grand amphitheaters of modern society, spectator sports emerge as vibrant tapestries that weave together the passions, emotions, and collective spirit of millions (Galily, 2019; Galily et al., 2023). From the thunderous roars of a stadium to the intimate hum of a neighborhood bar, the allure of spectator sports transcends geographical, cultural, and social boundaries. At the heart of this phenomenon lies the intricate dance between the athletes on the field and the fervent supporters in the stands. The dynamic relationship between spectator sport and fan behavior is a captivating study, evolving around psychology, sociology, and anthropology that shape this unique and powerful connection (Dwyer et al., 2018).



Spectator sports, ranging from football and basketball to cricket and rugby, have become modern-day rituals, fostering a sense of identity and community among diverse groups of people. As fans gather in colossal arenas or huddle around television screens, they embark on a collective journey fueled by a shared love for the game. The spectacle unfolds not only on the playing field but also in the stands, where the energy of the crowd becomes an integral part of the sporting experience.



The behavior of sports fans is a multifaceted phenomenon that defies easy categorization (Giulianotti, 2002). It encompasses a broad spectrum, ranging from the exuberant celebration of triumph to the despondent anguish of defeat. Fans invest emotionally, mentally, and even financially in their chosen teams, transforming a mere pastime into a visceral, sometimes all-consuming, passion. This deep emotional involvement often transcends reason, as the victories and losses of a team mirror the highs and lows of the fans' own lives. ...

Language: en