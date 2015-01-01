Abstract

In May 2023, the White House released the National Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, which includes intimate partner or domestic violence (DV). Based on 20 years of experience in California, this commentary provides detailed examples of 2 DV prevention strategies: interrupting intergenerational transmission and addressing macrolevel drivers. Family-strengthening approaches to prevention and justice and increasing economic security are key. Insight into regional policies and programs can inform implementation of the national plan and DV prevention in other states and localities.

