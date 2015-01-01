SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Chang DI. Health Aff. Sch. 2024; 2(4): qxae034.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Project HOPE - The People-To-People Health Foundation, Publisher Oxford University Press)

DOI

10.1093/haschl/qxae034

PMID

38756178

PMCID

PMC11034527

Abstract

In May 2023, the White House released the National Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, which includes intimate partner or domestic violence (DV). Based on 20 years of experience in California, this commentary provides detailed examples of 2 DV prevention strategies: interrupting intergenerational transmission and addressing macrolevel drivers. Family-strengthening approaches to prevention and justice and increasing economic security are key. Insight into regional policies and programs can inform implementation of the national plan and DV prevention in other states and localities.


Language: en

Keywords

domestic violence; intimate partner violence; Medicaid; prevention

