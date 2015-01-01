|
O'Neil J, Dionne N, Marchand S, Cardinal D, Handrigan G, Savard J. Health Promot. Pract. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Society for Public Health Education, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
38757965
Introduction. A fall may impact a person's physical, emotional, and psychological well-being. Fall prevention programs are being implemented to reduce these negative outcomes. However, linguistic barriers in health services may reduce access to such prevention programs. A telehealth fall prevention program was designed to increase access to such programs in French for Francophone minority communities in Canada. This capacity-building project aimed to support community partners to deliver this telehealth program and document strategies used to reach, adopt, and implement the program within various Francophone and Acadian Minority Communities.
Language: en
access to health care; aging; community intervention; health promotion; technology