Abstract

To understand and treat juvenile delinquency, the study explores the relevance of psycho-physiological indicators. It also emphasizes the necessity for thorough research to minimize the gap existing between psycho-physiological measurements and conventional psychosocial components. The study focuses on the relevance of personality features, habituation, and autonomic arousal required to monitor the proper management of delinquent conduct. Through the integration of biological, psychological, and social elements into a multidimensional approach, researchers can uncover novel insights and create cutting-edge therapies for youths who are at risk of delinquent behavior. The study proposes to develop a comprehensive framework that considers biological antecedents in addition to conventional metrics to reach the root cause of delinquency; thereby drawing special attention to current literature and research that emphasizes the psycho-physiological correlates of delinquency. By examining the complex interactions between stress, physiology, emotions, behavior, and social structures, the study highlights the intricacy of delinquent conduct and the necessity for adopting a multifaceted strategy to fully address the problematic areas. Future research paths are emphasized, with a focus on the significance of longitudinal studies, moderating and mediating variables, and creative treatment techniques. By utilizing psycho-physiological markers and psychosocial traits, researchers can tailor intervention strategies to meet individual needs effectively. Early identification of psycho-physiological deficits in children is crucial for implementing successful behavior modification techniques and promoting the well-being of future generations. This is expected to help the government agencies to save time and public money.

