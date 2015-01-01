|
Hernández-Muñoz EA, Zavala-Sánchez EV. Int. J. Epidemiol. 2024; 53(3): dyae070.
(Copyright © 2024, International Epidemiological Association, Publisher Oxford University Press)
38757194
At least 2772 species of scorpion (Arachnida: Scorpiones Koch, 1837) have been described.1 Of these, only 104 species (3.8%) are medically relevant.2 Mexico has the highest biodiversity, with 12% of all scorpion species worldwide.3,4 Other countries with a high incidence of scorpion sting envenomation include Brazil, Iran and Morocco2,5-7 (Table 1). Despite the high incidence and the disproportionate number of cases in marginalized areas of the world, scorpion sting envenomation is not formally recognized as a neglected tropical disease (NTD) by the World Health Organization (WHO).8 However, snakebite envenomation is an official NTD according to the WHO, and PLOS (Public Library of Science) Neglected Tropical Diseases acknowledges that scorpion sting envenomation has many features that characterize NTDs.9
Language: en
*Neglected Diseases; *Scorpion Stings; Animals; Humans; Mexico; neglected tropical disease; prevention and control; scorpion envenomation; Scorpion Venoms; Scorpions; Tropical Medicine