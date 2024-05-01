|
Citation
|
Abright AR. J. Am. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Academy of Child Adolescent Psychiatry, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38759881
|
Abstract
|
598 youth in the United States ages 10 to 14 years old died by suicide in 2021, the second leading cause of death in this age group (with accidents first, malignant neoplasms third and homicides fourth) and the third leading cause of death in ages 15 to 24 years (with accidents first and homicide second). 1
Language: en