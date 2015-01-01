Abstract

AIMS AND OBJECTIVES: To investigate knowledge, attitudes, and practices regarding the application of the Injury Severity Score (ISS) among emergency department nurses in China and the factors influencing these variables.



BACKGROUND: ISS is the first trauma scoring method to be developed and the most widely used in clinical practice. The correct application of the ISS by emergency department nurses plays an important role in assisting in the diagnosis and treatment of trauma patients, and it is crucial to understand nurses' knowledge, attitudes and practices.



DESIGN: A cross-sectional multicentre study.



METHODS: Nurses from the emergency departments of 25 grade II and grade III hospitals in Gansu Province, China participated in this study. Data was collected online using a self-administered questionnaire. Student's t-test or analysis of variance was performed to compare the differences between the groups. Multiple logistic regression analysis identified factors influencing nurses' knowledge, attitudes and practices regarding applying ISS. A STROBE checklist was used to report findings.



RESULTS: Among 459 nurses, a good level of attitude and passing levels of knowledge and practice regarding applying the ISS were revealed. Nurses in higher hospital grades, who had been exposed to ISS and received training had higher levels of knowledge and practices. Previous exposure to the ISS and training related to it were factors that influenced nurses' attitudes.



CONCLUSIONS: Chinese emergency department nurses' knowledge, attitudes and practices of applying the ISS still need to be improved. Hospitals and nursing managers should provide training opportunities for nurses about ISS knowledge and practices, while grade II hospitals should pay more attention to training and continuing education in this area. RELEVANCE TO CLINICAL PRACTICE: In hospitals, nursing managers may benefit from enhancing related education and training to promote the emergency department nurses' knowledge and practice of the ISS, by developing specific curricula and providing continuing education and training opportunities, while grade II hospitals should pay more attention to training and continuing education in this area. NO PATIENT OR PUBLIC CONTRIBUTIONS: This study focused on emergency department nurses' knowledge, attitudes, and practices regarding the application of the ISS. The research questions and design were derived from clinical nursing practice, literature review, and expert panel review, and patients or the public are temporarily not involved.

Language: en