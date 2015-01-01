Abstract

Most dental trauma in children aged 8-12 years occurs in schools. Teachers should properly and timely manage the emergency pertaining to traumatic dental injuries before paying visit to dental health center. Studies had revealed that the elementary school teachers carried poor knowledge of managing the dental trauma. Electronic books were the easily accessible digital and visual educational media for the users through internet-connected devices. This study compared the knowledge of primary school teachers before and after reading the innovative electronic book "Traumatic Dental Injury to Children's Permanent Teeth". The questionnaire was shared via a link, before and after reading this electronic book. The contents of electronic book included the kinds of trauma, management, and preventive measures as explained via appealing illustrations. The median score of knowledge before the intervention was 6 (poor), and afterwards it was 13 (good). Wilcoxon test on scores before and after reading this book resulted in statistically significant difference p-value ≤ 0.05. The electronic book "Traumatic Dental Injury to Children's Permanent Teeth" was innovative, and effective educational media having high impact of increasing the dental trauma knowledge among primary school teachers.

Language: en