Reisner A, Zohdy YM, Chern JJ, Blackwell LS, Lepard JR, Alawieh A, Verma MS, Kobeissy F, Mulugeta MG, Tyndall JA, Klein BJ, Fariyike OA, Mannix R, Munoz Pareja JC, Wang KK. J. Neurosurg. Pediatr. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38759233
TraumaTic brain injury (TBI) is a potentially life-altering or life-ending condition that affects individuals of all ages and walks of life. There is emerging evidence in the adult TBI literature to suggest that biomarkers have the potential to both refine management and predict outcomes. By contrast, pediatric TBI research lags notably behind, largely due to ethical and logistical difficulties in conducting high-quality clinical research in this cohort. Furthermore, children are a developmentally dynamic population, which adds additional complexities to both bench and clinical research. This review summarizes the recent updates in the field of pediatric TBI research and highlights both the promises and challenges of the use of TBI biomarkers in children.
