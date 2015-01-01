Abstract

The dangers of magnet ingestion are well known. When multiple magnets are ingested, interventional removal is often necessary to prevent and/or treat complications. Despite reports of both endoscopic and surgical techniques in the literature, there is a lack of clear guidance on the best method for removal of high-power magnets when they are embedded within the intestinal wall (increasing concern for fistulation, perforation, and bowel wall necrosis). This case demonstrates the successful endoscopic removal of magnetic balls incidentally identified on X-ray and found to be embedded in the duodenal wall in a critically ill 2-year-old patient. Endoscopic removal can be considered in similar situations, if all resources (interventional endoscopy and pediatric surgery) are available to proceed safely.



Multiple Magnet Ingestions

Language: en