|
Citation
|
Dolman C, Howard L, Goodwin GM, Young A, Jones IR, Bergink V, Richardson T, Di Florio A. Lancet Psychiatry 2024; 11(6): 405-406.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38760105
|
Abstract
|
Bipolar disorder is a common, recurrent illness that generally develops by early adulthood and is associated with considerable morbidity and mortality.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Bipolar Disorder/psychology; Humans; Male; Sexual Behavior/psychology; Sexual Dysfunctions, Psychological/psychology