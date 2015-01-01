Abstract

Bipolar disorder is a common, recurrent illness that generally develops by early adulthood and is associated with considerable morbidity and mortality.



According to the Bipolar Commission, receiving the correct diagnosis of bipolar disorder still takes an average of 9·5 years. Not identifying and appropriately managing cases of bipolar disorder early in the course of the condition is associated with adverse clinical and functional consequences for people, 3

and it is at this stage that serious damage is often done as a result of behaviour driven by hypersexuality.

