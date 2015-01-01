Abstract

PURPOSE: This article investigates rates of violent victimization, subsequent help-seeking, and health-related consequences within sexual and gender minority (SGM) communities.



METHODS: Aggregate data from the 2017-2021 National Crime Victimization Survey were examined to determine nationally representative estimates of rates and distributions of violent victimization, help-seeking, and socioemotional consequences within those 16 years of age and older. Due to sample size, most analyses aggregated sexual orientation and gender identity to allow comparison of SGM persons to non-SGM persons and examine differences within the SGM population.



RESULTS: Persons who identified as lesbian, gay, or bisexual experienced violent victimization at rates two to six times higher than straight persons. Transgender persons were victimized more than three times as often than cisgender persons. SGM persons experienced higher rates of all types of violent victimization than non-SGM persons regardless of victim-offender relationship. There were differences by victim demographic characteristics, including sex, race and Hispanic origin, age, marital status, and household income. A higher proportion of SGM victims reported only problems with work/school or problems both at work/school and with family/friends. Finally, higher proportions of SGM victims reported socioemotional consequences when they were female, older, or experienced serious violent crime.



CONCLUSION: The findings in this study continue to highlight high levels of violence experienced by SGM persons and disproportionate socioemotional consequences. There is an evident need to develop targeted interventions and provide services to address the consequences of victimization among this population. The analyses demonstrate the necessity of continued research to better understand the impact of violence on SGM communities.

Language: en