Abstract

Injuries from animal attacks usually occur when animals feel provoked, surprised or threatened. They may range from minor bruises and contusions to deep extensive injuries caused by biting, kicking or trampling, etc. The scenario differs from animal to animal and between species; by comparing the pattern of injuries it may be possible to work out the animal involved. We present a case where a story of an animal attack was conceived for monetary benefits. Determining the circumstances surrounding death may not be possible in all post-mortem cases but a medical examiner should strive to elicit as much information as possible from the dead body.

