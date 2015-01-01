SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Sahu BK, Chhabra HS, Sarma B. Med. Leg. J. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Medico-Legal Society, Publisher SAGE Publications)

DOI

10.1177/00258172241238079

PMID

38759210

Abstract

Injuries from animal attacks usually occur when animals feel provoked, surprised or threatened. They may range from minor bruises and contusions to deep extensive injuries caused by biting, kicking or trampling, etc. The scenario differs from animal to animal and between species; by comparing the pattern of injuries it may be possible to work out the animal involved. We present a case where a story of an animal attack was conceived for monetary benefits. Determining the circumstances surrounding death may not be possible in all post-mortem cases but a medical examiner should strive to elicit as much information as possible from the dead body.


Language: en

Keywords

Animal attacks; compensation for death; fraudulent claim

