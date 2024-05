Abstract

(Neuron 95, 955-970.e1-e4; August 16, 2017)

In our published article, we included Estradiol from Sigma-Aldrich in the key resources table, listing the catalog number and CAS as E8875 and 50-28-2, respectively. The correct catalog number and CAS are E8515 and 50-50-0, respectively. We regret the error and apologize for any inconvenience.

Language: en