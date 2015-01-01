SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Durmaz Engin C, Kucuk HC, Yaman A, Men S, Bajin MS. Neuroophthalmol. 2024; 48(3): 159-168.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa Healthcare)

10.1080/01658107.2023.2293865

38756343

PMC11095577

The aim of this study was to investigate the role of optic nerve diffusion status on cranio-orbital magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) in predicting visual prognosis in cases of methanol intoxication. Diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI) from 16 eyes of eight patients who were admitted to our clinic due to methanol intoxication was analysed retrospectively. The relationship between clinical and laboratory findings, treatment regimen, visual prognosis, and imaging findings was investigated. Diffusion restriction (DR) of the optic nerve on DWI was observed in seven (43%) eyes. Regardless of the clinical and laboratory characteristics and treatment regimen, visual acuity (VA) improved in eyes in which restricted diffusion regressed over the follow-up period. DWI of the optic nerve during the acute phase of methanol poisoning may provide prognostically important data. Improvement of DR during follow-up may be an indicator of an increase in VA.


Diffusion restriction; diffusion weighted imaging; methanol poisoning; optic nerve; visual impairment

