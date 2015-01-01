Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is one of the leading causes of death among young people and university students. Research has identified numerous socio-demographic, relational, and clinical factors as potential predictors of suicide risk, and machine learning techniques have emerged as promising ways to improve risk assessment.



OBJECTIVE: This cross-sectional observational study aimed at identifying predictors and college student profiles associated with suicide risk through a machine learning approach.



METHODS: A total of 3102 students were surveyed regarding potential suicide risk, socio-demographic characteristics, academic career, and physical/mental health and well-being. The classification tree technique and the multiple correspondence analysis were applied to define students' profiles in terms of suicide risk and to detect the main predictors of such a risk.



RESULTS: Among the participating students, 7% showed high potential suicide risk and 3.8% had a history of suicide attempts. Psychological distress and use of alcohol/substance were prominent predictors of suicide risk contributing to define the profile of high risk of suicide: students with significant psychological distress, and with medium/high-risk use of alcohol and psychoactive substances. Conversely, low psychological distress and low-risk use of alcohol and substances, together with religious practice, represented the profile of students with low risk of suicide.



CONCLUSIONS: Machine learning techniques could hold promise for assessing suicide risk in college students, potentially leading to the development of more effective prevention programs. These programs should address both risk and protective factors and be tailored to students' needs and to the different categories of risk.

