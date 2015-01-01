Abstract

Smoke detectors face the challenges of increasing accuracy, sensitivity, and high reliability in complex use environments to ensure the timeliness, accuracy, and reliability of very early fire detection. The improvement and innovation of the principle and algorithm for smoke particle concentration detection provide opportunities for improving the performance of the detector. This study represents a new refinement of the smoke concentration detection principle based on capacitive detection of cell structures, and detection signals are processed by a multiscale smoke particle concentration detection algorithm to calculate smoke concentration. Through experiments, it was found that the detector provides effective detection of smoke particle concentrations ranging from 0 to 10% obs/m; moreover, when the detection accuracy is greater than a certain number of parts per million (PPM), the sensitivity of the detector can reach the PPM level; furthermore, the detector can detect smoke particle concentrations higher than the PPM level accuracy even in an environment with a certain concentration of petroliferous and dust particles of different sizes.

Language: en