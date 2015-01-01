Abstract

This study aimed to analyze anthropometric and physiological profiles of highly trained sailors and the differences between sailors regarding various training levels. Forty-two sailors (22 male, 22.4 ± 3.8 years; 20 females, 21.3 ± 3.6 years) were divided into helmsmen and crew groups, and the high- and low-level were distinguished. Sailors completed height, sitting height, legs length, weight, BMI, VO2max, 30 s all-out sprint, isometric mid-thigh pull (IMTP), countermovement jump, bench pull, core endurance tests. The results showed the crew had higher height, sitting height, weight, VO2max and lower trunk flexor endurance test times compared to the helmsmen (p < 0.05). The helmsmen had higher relative peak power/force in the 30 s all-out sprint and IMTP tests compared to the crew, whereas the crew had better absolute strength in bench pull, with significant differences between female sailors (p < 0.05). The high-level sailors showed more sailing experience than low-level sailors (p < 0.05). In conclusion, highly trained crew tend to be taller and heavier, while helmsmen have better trunk flexor endurance. For female sailors, helmsmen have better lower-body power and strength and crew have better upper-body strength. Sailing experience is a reliable variable to distinguish sailors' levels. The specific anthropometric and physiological profiles of sailors in various positions can assist sailing coaches in athlete selection and intervention training.

