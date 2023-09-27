SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wu C, Ren F, Zhang DL, Zhu J, McBride JL, Chen Y. Sci. Rep. 2024; 14(1): e11330.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1038/s41598-024-61676-1

PMID

38760497

Abstract

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-023-43415-0, published online 27 September 2023

The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for Caiming Wu. The correct affiliations are listed below.

School of Atmospheric Science, Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology, Nanjing, 210044, China.

State Key Laboratory of Severe Weather, Chinese Academy of Meteorological Sciences, Beijing, China.

Also author Fumin Ren was incorrectly affiliated with 'School of Atmospheric Science, Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology, Nanjing, 210044, China'. The correct affiliation is listed below.

State Key Laboratory of Severe Weather, Chinese Academy of Meteorological Sciences, Beijing, China.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print