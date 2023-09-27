Abstract

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-023-43415-0, published online 27 September 2023



The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for Caiming Wu. The correct affiliations are listed below.



School of Atmospheric Science, Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology, Nanjing, 210044, China.



State Key Laboratory of Severe Weather, Chinese Academy of Meteorological Sciences, Beijing, China.



Also author Fumin Ren was incorrectly affiliated with 'School of Atmospheric Science, Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology, Nanjing, 210044, China'. The correct affiliation is listed below.



State Key Laboratory of Severe Weather, Chinese Academy of Meteorological Sciences, Beijing, China.

