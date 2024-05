Abstract

METHODS: A cross-sectional survey was conducted using a structured questionnaire involving 402 motorcyclists from four major southeastern towns, comprising 350 (86.07%) males and 52 (12.93%) females. The chi-square test was applied in bivariate analysis, and binary multivariable logistic regression was performed to determine the risk factors of road traffic crashes.



RESULTS: This study's findings revealed that the overall reported prevalence of road traffic crashes involving motorcycle drivers over one year was 68.66%. Multivariable logistic regression analysis revealed several factors that significantly impacted road traffic crashes. These factors included driving without a valid driving license, the young age (<20) of motorcyclists, driving in rainy weather, exceeding the speed limit, per-week working hours, smoking status, motorcycle ownership, the brand of motorcycle, and not wearing a helmet while driving.



CONCLUSION: The study findings highlight the need for improving motorcycle safety by implementing measures such as imposing per-week work hour limits for riders, enforcing traffic regulations, and promoting helmet use among motorcycle drivers. The results of this study draw attention to the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and motorcycle drivers in the country to decrease motorcycle crashes and the severity of injuries by implementing efficient guidelines and strategies for driving motorcycles. The findings of this study can assist policymakers and concerned authorities in taking the essential steps to lessen road traffic crashes among motorcyclists in Bangladesh.

