|
Citation
|
Pesando LM, De Cao E, La Mattina G, Ciancio A. Soc. Sci. Med. 2024; 351: e116954.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38759382
|
Abstract
|
Violent childrearing practices represent an invisible threat for global health and human development. Leveraging underused information on child discipline methods, this study explores the relationship between parental educational similarity and violent childrearing practices, testing a new potential pathway through which parental educational similarity may relate to child health and wellbeing over the life course. The study uses data from Multiple Indicator Cluster Surveys (MICS) and Demographic and Health Surveys (DHS) covering 27 sub-Saharan African (SSA) countries.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child discipline; Parental educational similarity; Status consistency; Sub-Saharan Africa; Violent childrearing