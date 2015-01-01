SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Höller I, Forkmann T, Glaesmer H, Teismann T, Spangenberg L, Schreiber D, Hallensleben N, Kraiss J. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/sltb.13091

PMID

38758343

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Findings on the role of suicide ambivalence, an individual's wish to live (WL), and wish to die (WD) in the development of suicidality have been heterogenous. The main goal of this study was to examine associations of these constructs within the past week with sociodemographic factors and to longitudinally investigate their predictive power for suicidal ideation (SI) and suicide attempts (SA).

METHODS: N = 308 patients (54% female; M = 36.92 years, SD = 14.30), admitted to a psychiatric ward due to suicidality, were assessed for all constructs after admission, after six, nine, and 12 months. Data were analyzed with univariate fixed-effect models and lagged mixed-effect regression models.

RESULTS: Decreased, WL increased post-baseline. Gender showed no significant link to ambivalence, WD, and WL. Ambivalence and WD correlated negatively with age and positively with depressiveness. More participants in a relationship showed a WL compared with single/divorced/widowed participants. More single participants or those in a relationship showed ambivalence than divorced/widowed participants. More single participants showed a WD than participants in a relationship/divorced/widowed. Longitudinally, ambivalence and WD predicted SI and SA.

CONCLUSION: The findings underscore the importance of taking suicide ambivalence and WD into account in risk assessment and treatment.


Language: en

Keywords

suicidal ideation; suicide ambivalence; suicide attempt

