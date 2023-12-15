|
Citation
|
Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38758350
|
Abstract
|
Manges, M. E., Bryan, C. J., Bryan, AB. O., Bauder, C. R., Wastler, H. M. (2023). Suicidal thoughts and behaviors among gender and sexual minorities: Adults ages 25-44 show highest rates of past month suicidal thoughts. Suicide and Life-Threatening Behavior. https://doi.org/10.1111/sltb.13029.
Language: en