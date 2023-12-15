Abstract

Manges, M. E., Bryan, C. J., Bryan, AB. O., Bauder, C. R., Wastler, H. M. (2023). Suicidal thoughts and behaviors among gender and sexual minorities: Adults ages 25-44 show highest rates of past month suicidal thoughts. Suicide and Life-Threatening Behavior. https://doi.org/10.1111/sltb.13029.



The above article, published online on 15 December 2023 in Wiley Online Library (wileyonlinelibrary.com), has been retracted by agreement between the authors, the journal Editor in Chief, Thomas Joiner, PhD, and Wiley Periodicals LLC on behalf of the American Association of Suicidology.



The retraction has been agreed due to errors in the interpretation of the chi-square analysis comparing sexual and gender minorities. Following discovery of the error in interpretation, the authors informed the editorial office and have revised the article with the intent of sharing the corrected results.



The correction needed to amend the version of record requires significant alterations to the published article, which requires the journal to issue a retraction. An updated version of this article has been submitted for peer review at Suicide and Life-Threatening Behavior."

