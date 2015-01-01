Abstract

BACKGROUND: In recent decades, many interventions targeting the occurrence (primary prevention) or the recurrence (secondary prevention) of child abuse and neglect have been tested.



FINDINGS have been synthesized in several meta-analyses and systematic reviews. However, the range of interventions addressed in these studies is very broad, and an integrative assessment of this large spectrum is lacking.



OBJECTIVE: Focusing on high-income countries, we ask (i) what is known about the effectiveness of interventions to prevent or reduce child abuse and neglect and (ii) how robust this evidence is.



METHODS: A systematic review of systematic reviews, called an umbrella review, was conducted. Ten databases on OvidSP and Web of Science were searched up until April 2023. Narrative synthesis was used to document the publications' findings.



RESULTS: 44 publications were included in the umbrella review. We did not find that any type of intervention had a clear, consistent, and robust track record of preventing or reducing the occurrence of child abuse and neglect. Rather, publications examining the effectiveness of interventions in all areas frequently reported non-existent, small or inconsistent effects. However, positive effects for particular interventions in specific settings did emerge. Research methodologies showed several and often severe problems.



CONCLUSIONS: We suggest several measures to improve the quality of research and call on practitioners to be persistent in developing more effective interventions.

Language: en