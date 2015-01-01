SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Schmidt K, Fitzgerald E, Keel P. Eur. Eat. Disord. Rev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/erv.3104

38760944

OBJECTIVE: Eating disorders (EDs) are associated with elevated suicide. Low body mass index (BMI) and frequency of purging and binge eating represent severity criteria for EDs and distinguish full-threshold EDs from other specified feeding and eating disorders (OSFED). However, no work has taken a transdiagnostic approach to studying whether severity of these or other features is associated with suicidal ideation (SI) and attempts.

METHOD: We examined diagnostic status, ED features, and SI and attempts in a large, transdiagnostic, community sample of 257 women with EDs and 45 controls without a current or past ED in the United States using the EDs Examination interview and the Structured Clinical Interview for the DSM-5 (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders).

RESULTS: SI and suicide attempts (SA) were elevated in OSFED compared to controls but did not differ between OSFED and full-threshold EDs. Higher BMI predicted increased SI. Number of purging methods, but not frequency, was related to history of SA. Binge episode frequency and size were not significant predictors.

CONCLUSIONS: OSFED presents with elevated SI and SA, and ED severity criteria that distinguish OSFED from full-threshold EDs do not predict SI or SA. Suicide risk assessments should be implemented universally across EDs in clinical practice.


Language: en

classification; risk factors

